Trump's inauguration may be moved indoors due to intense cold

January 17, 2025  22:49
President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony may take place indoors on Monday due to the likely intense cold temperature in the nation's capital, reported CNN citing multiple sources with direct knowledge of the plans. 

Plans are underway for the inauguration of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance inside the US Capitol Rotunda, the report said. 

However, the venue for the inaugural parade and other celebrations yet to be decided. 

However, Trump's team is planning to hold some of the festivities at the Capital One arena, where Trump will host a rally on Sunday.
