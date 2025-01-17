RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Midnapore Medical College junior doctors call off their 'cease work'

January 17, 2025  23:29
Junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital called off their 'cease work' protest, with services gradually returning to normalcy at the facility on Friday evening. 

The protest was initially launched in response to the suspension of 12 doctors, including six junior doctors, over their alleged negligence in the death of a woman following childbirth and the critical condition of others after being administered 'expired' intravenous fluid. 

The junior doctors, who had begun an indefinite 'cease work' protest on Thursday night, announced that several departments, including the emergency, ICU, obstetrics, and paediatrics, had resumed normal operations. 

The protest was in solidarity with their suspended colleagues and to demand the revocation of the suspension order. 

"Following the suspension of six colleagues from the obstetrics and anaesthesia departments, we decided to launch this protest. However, we are now returning to work as services have resumed in various departments," a representative of the Junior Doctors Forum of the MMCH said on Friday evening. 

The suspension of the 12 doctors came after an investigation revealed that a woman died and four others fell seriously ill after allegedly being administered 'expired' saline at the hospital. 

The state government, upon the findings of a CID report and a 13-member expert committee, took action against the medical staff, including the medical superintendent and Vice Principal, the head of the department, and senior and junior residents. -- PTI
