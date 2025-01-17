RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


If knife was 2 mm deeper...: Doc on Saif stabbing

January 17, 2025  12:45
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is "recovering well", doctors who treated him after he was stabbed six times by an intruder at his Mumbai residence said on Friday.

Saif Ali Khan is a real hero. He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room, Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital said.

"We made him walk, and he walked well. Looking at his parameters, his wounds and all the other injuries, he is safe to be shifted out of the ICU. He has to take several precautions. He has to take rest and his movement has been restricted for a week.

Dr Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon Lilavati Hospital, said, "We have shifted him from the ICU to a special room. His movements are restricted due to the injury in the spine. It has a potential charge of infection which is why we have restricted the visitors' movement."

"We also made him walk today... Bed rest is needed. There is no risk of paralysis," he added.

"If a knife was 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury," another doctor said.
