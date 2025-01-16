Police release first image of Saif Ali Khan attacker





The accused was captured on CCTV at 2.33 am on Thursday in the stairwell of Khan's building, said the report.





In the photo, the accused was wearing a T-shirt and jeans.





He was carrying a backpack as well.





Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.





Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building. -- With PTI inputs

The Mumbai police released the first image of Saif Ali Khan suspected attacker, according to an NDTV report.