Michelle Obama to skip Trump's inauguration

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, marking the second time in two weeks she has skipped an event with former United States leaders and their spouses.



Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W Bush will once again unite for the January 20 swearing-in ceremony, alongside Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, representatives confirmed.



A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama, shared with The Associated Press, confirmed, 'Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.'



No reason was provided for Michelle Obama's decision to skip the event. She also did not attend the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter held in Washington the previous week. -- Agencies

