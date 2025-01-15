DGCA Warns Akasa Air For

Deepak Patel/Business Standard





The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to Akasa Air for violating regulations regarding the transportation of dangerous goods, including lithium batteries.





On December 12, the regulator conducted an annual surveillance inspection at Ahmedabad airport and found several non-compliances in violation of Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2003.





During the inspection, the DGCA found that electronic devices containing lithium batteries were being accepted without proper checks or verification of battery power. It noted that some shipments of lithium batteries exceeded the permissible weight limits for carriage on passenger aircraft. Additionally, the appropriate contact details of the shipper were not recorded.





After the regulator informed the airline about these instances, Akasa Air submitted its action taken report where it admitted its violations and informed the regulator of corrective actions that it has taken.





The airline said it has issued circulars to trade partners (cargo agents) and staff to reiterate compliance with regulation and issuing caution letters to the cargo acceptance staff.





Therefore, considering the corrective action taken and gravity of non-compliances of mandatory requirements SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa) is, hereby warned to be more vigilant with respect to the compliances of applicable regulatory provisions for carriage of dangerous goods by air so that such lapses/violations dont occur in future, DGCA stated in its warning letter.





This is not the airlines first run-in with the regulator. The DGCA had on December 27 suspended two senior Akasa Air executives -- Director of Training Niraj Bhatia and Director of Flight Operations Floyd Gracious -- for six months for improperly training pilots.









On December 24, the DGCA had fined Akasa Air Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to seven passengers on its Bengaluru-Pune flight on September 6 and failing to provide the mandatory compensation.





In December itself, the DGCA had issued two show cause notices to Akasa Air. The first was for the airlines failure to ensure its director of flight operations revised the operations manual within the mandatory six-month period.





The second notice was issued after a spot check at Bengaluru airport in August revealed poor aircraft maintenance standards and lapses. Moreover, in October, the DGCA had imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on Akasa Air for lapses in pilot training.