Gambhir's wings clipped as BCCI enforces new rule

In the aftermath of a challenging Test series defeat in Australia, the BCCI is reportedly looking to introduce some tough rules.





According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is planning to limit the players' families time with them during the long tours.





As per ther report, the BCCI feels that players' performances on overseas tours get affected negatively if they stay with their families for long durations. Therefore, the board wants to re-introduce a rule that existed before 2019, limiting families' time with players.





The BCCI also wants players to be travel in the team bus with the other members of the squad. Solo travels will be discouraged by the board.





The report has also stated that the board has also tightened screws against head coach Gautam Gambhir and his manager Gaurav Arora.





Arora won't be allowed to stay in the team hotel, or permitted to be seated in the VIP box at stadiums.





The manager would neither be allowed to accompany Gambhir in the team bus nor the bus behind it.