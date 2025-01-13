RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi: Fog disrupts flight, train ops; yellow alert issued

January 13, 2025  11:37
image
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the year.
   
The relative humidity is 99 per cent, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 19 degrees Celsius later in the day.
 
The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.
 
The thick fog in the early hours disrupted air and rail traffic.
 
Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to low visibility, causing inconvenience to the travellers.
 
The train services have also been affected, with many trains delayed and some cancelled.
 
Adding to the challenges is the poor air quality in the national capital.
 
The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was recorded at 274 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi: Fog disrupts flight, train ops; alert issued
LIVE! Delhi: Fog disrupts flight, train ops; alert issued

Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru
Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru

The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project
PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project

It provides all-weather access to Sonamarg, replacing the avalanche-prone Z-turn road.

Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins
Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, commenced in Prayagraj, India on Monday, with over 40 lakh people taking the first holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief...

'Anti-Hindu': Mulayam's statue at Maha Kumbh sparks row
'Anti-Hindu': Mulayam's statue at Maha Kumbh sparks row

The move drew criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Its president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had always been "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan".

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances