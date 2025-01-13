Delhi: Fog disrupts flight, train ops; yellow alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity is 99 per cent, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 19 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.

The thick fog in the early hours disrupted air and rail traffic.

Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to low visibility, causing inconvenience to the travellers.

The train services have also been affected, with many trains delayed and some cancelled.

Adding to the challenges is the poor air quality in the national capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was recorded at 274 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). -- PTI