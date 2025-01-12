RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Jaipur fire station employees arrested for setting afire factories for profit

January 12, 2025  19:57
image
Two contractual employees of a fire station in Jaipur have been arrested for allegedly setting fires in factories to earn additional income, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, fireman Vijay Sharma and driver Rahul Yadav, allegedly stole diesel from from fire tenders during their trips and sold it in the market for profit, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Amit Kumar said that increased vehicle usage during fire incidents provided the duo with more opportunities to siphon and sell fuel.

Investigations into multiple fire incidents in in the Sarna Dungar area revealed suspicious movements of the duo. They were detained and later confessed to the crime, he said.

During interrogation, they admitted to setting fires in three factories. 

They would then respond to the fire control room alerts, arrive at the scene with fire tenders and steal diesel during the operation, the officer said.

He said the accused were arrested on Saturday night and further investigation is underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...

India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

LIVE! SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day
LIVE! SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day

Manipur: Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob
Manipur: Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob

Assam Rifles personnel vacated a makeshift camp in Manipur's Kamjong district on Sunday, a day after it was vandalized by a mob protesting alleged harassment and restrictions on timber transportation. An understanding was reached between...

Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh
Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday. The gunfight broke out in the morning at a forest in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel...

What's driving youth and student turnout at Maha Kumbh
What's driving youth and student turnout at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj will feature a "Yuva Maha Kumbh", a gathering of youth and students celebrating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and his vision for India. The event, organized by the Vivekananda Kendra, will include...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances