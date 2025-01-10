RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Poppy plantation on 90 acres destroyed: Manipur CM

January 10, 2025  10:59
image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that security forces and forest officials have destroyed poppy plantation on 90 acres of land in Ukhrul district.

The operation was carried out in Phalee hill range in Lungchong Maiphei police station area on Thursday.

"In another successful mission under the War on Drugs campaign, combined forces of Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR and Forest Department destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range under Lungchong Maiphei (LM) Police Station in Ukhrul district," the CM said in a post on X.

"An FIR has been registered for further investigation. I applaud the combined forces for the swift and coordinated measures," Singh added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Class 12 student detained for bomb threats to schools
LIVE! Class 12 student detained for bomb threats to schools

2024 Earth's hottest year ever, surpasses 1.5C mark
2024 Earth's hottest year ever, surpasses 1.5C mark

The year 2024 was the hottest year on record, with the global average temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time, according to the European climate agency Copernicus. Every month from January...

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, over 100 flights delayed
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, over 100 flights delayed

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) asked passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information and also regretted any inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Was Kohli responsible for ending Yuvraj's career?
Was Kohli responsible for ending Yuvraj's career?

Yuvraj then made a remarkable recovery to fight his way back into the Indian team and also scored a hundred against England in an ODI, but after a quiet outing in the Champions Trophy in 2017, he was ignored and decided to retire from...

We too should have committed cadre like RSS: Pawar
We too should have committed cadre like RSS: Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has praised the RSS for its dedicated cadre and urged his party to create a similar base committed to progressive ideas. He attributed the NCP's recent electoral setbacks to complacency and a failure to...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances