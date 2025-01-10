Hrithik, Kangana Will Connect On 17/1

Not in person, of course.





Mr Roshan and Ms Ranaut are said to have had something going after they made two movies together -- Krish 2 and Kites -- though Hrithik never confirmed it, and Kangana's views on the alleged matter amour have been reported.





Now in one of those bizarre coincidences that only Bollywood could conjure, Hrihik's Netflix series The Roshans and Kangana's Emergency epic Emergency will release on the same day, January 17!





Will more people watch The Roshans on Day 1 than Emergency or vice versa? Any wagers, folks?