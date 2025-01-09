Musk backs Sena MP's 'Pakistani grooming gang' post

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has backed Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi over her views on the remark of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that triggered controversy as people objected to the use of the generic term "Asian" with reference to a child sexual abuse scandal across different parts of England, largely involving gangs of men of Pakistani heritage.





Chaturvedi in a post on X said that these aren't "Asian", but are "Pakistani grooming gangs".





"Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs," said Chaturvedi in a post on X, to which Elon Musk replied 'True'.





"Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?" she added.





The United Kingdom has long struggled with the murky history of so-called grooming gangs, which have sexually abused thousands of young girls over the years.





The issue has gained attention after Musk launched a series of attacks on Keir Starmer regarding the issue on his platform X.





On New Year's Day, Musk accused Starmer of failing to act decisively on grooming gang cases during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions (2008-2013).





Musk claimed that Starmer allowed "rape gangs" to exploit vulnerable girls without facing justice, alleging that institutional failures were linked to Starmer's leadership of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).





In a series of posts on X, Musk demanded a new national public inquiry and called for the Labour government to face an immediate general election. He went so far as to accuse Phillips of being a "rape genocide apologist".