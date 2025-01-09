RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Musk backs Sena MP's 'Pakistani grooming gang' post

January 09, 2025  08:29
image
US tech billionaire Elon Musk has backed Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi over her views on the remark of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that triggered controversy as people objected to the use of the generic term "Asian" with reference to a child sexual abuse scandal across different parts of England, largely involving gangs of men of Pakistani heritage.

Chaturvedi in a post on X said that these aren't "Asian", but are "Pakistani grooming gangs".

"Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs," said Chaturvedi in a post on X, to which Elon Musk replied 'True'.

"Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?" she added.

The United Kingdom has long struggled with the murky history of so-called grooming gangs, which have sexually abused thousands of young girls over the years. 

The issue has gained attention after Musk launched a series of attacks on Keir Starmer regarding the issue on his platform X.

On New Year's Day, Musk accused Starmer of failing to act decisively on grooming gang cases during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions (2008-2013). 

Musk claimed that Starmer allowed "rape gangs" to exploit vulnerable girls without facing justice, alleging that institutional failures were linked to Starmer's leadership of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In a series of posts on X, Musk demanded a new national public inquiry and called for the Labour government to face an immediate general election. He went so far as to accuse Phillips of being a "rape genocide apologist".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Musk backs Sena MP's 'Pakistani grooming gang' post
LIVE! Musk backs Sena MP's 'Pakistani grooming gang' post

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede
6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede

Four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday night. Hundreds of devotees had turned up for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam,...

India, Taliban govt discuss ties, cricket in Dubai meet
India, Taliban govt discuss ties, cricket in Dubai meet

India has said it will consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and provide material support to the country in the health sector. The announcement came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with the Taliban...

Warning! Trump 2.0 Will Be Very Different
Warning! Trump 2.0 Will Be Very Different

'Trump has no more elections to fight and his soaring ambition, which is no secret, will be to carve out a presidential legacy that outshines by far all his mediocre predecessors.''Trump's turnaround on the H-1B visa debate shows that he...

Jaiswal, Samson, Axar on radar for Champions Trophy
Jaiswal, Samson, Axar on radar for Champions Trophy

It is understood that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a bright chance of making it to the ODI squad. His inclusion would ensure a left-handed batter in the top four.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances