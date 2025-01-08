RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India hands over defence equipment to Maldives

January 08, 2025  20:22
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Maldives counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Maldives counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with the Defence Minister of Maldives Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives, as per the island nation's request.  

Both sides comprehensively reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation and reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.  

Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi's 'Neighborhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India hands over defence equipment to Maldives
LIVE! India hands over defence equipment to Maldives

Will reclaim all land taken under pretext of waqf: Yogi
Will reclaim all land taken under pretext of waqf: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to reclaim every inch of land taken under the pretext of Waqf, stating that the state government will actively investigate all "occupied" land. He also criticized the Samajwadi Party...

Elgar Parishad: Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail
Elgar Parishad: Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court noted that they had been in jail since 2018 and the trial was yet to start. The...

HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case
HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Is This Why Ashwin Retired?
Is This Why Ashwin Retired?

'I do not think we have heard the last of that yet.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances