India hands over defence equipment to Maldives





During the meeting, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives, as per the island nation's request.





Both sides comprehensively reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation and reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.





Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi's 'Neighborhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). -- ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with the Defence Minister of Maldives Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday.