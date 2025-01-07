Senior citizen dies in blaze at singer Udit Narayan's building





The fire broke out in the B wing of the building, the singer, who stays in the A wing of the high-rise, told PTI.





The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of the 13-storey Sky Pan building in Andheri's Oberoi Complex at 10 pm on Monday, the officials said.





It was doused after nearly four hours at 1.49 am on Tuesday, the officials said.





Two persons suffered from suffocation due to smoke following the fire and were rushed to nearby Kokilaben Hospital.





One of them, 75-year-old Rahul Mishra, was declared "brought dead", while the other person, Raunak Mishra (38), was discharged against medical advice after initial treatment, he said.





The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in the flat, another official said.





Prima facie, the fire brigade suspects a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact cause was under investigation, he said.





Udit Narayan said the fire department did its best to douse the fire. -- PTI

