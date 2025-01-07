CEC defends voting process, EVMs, voter list

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections.





Defending the voting process, the CEC said that the EVM, voter rolls tampering is impossible.





Clearing doubts over the alleged voter list fraud, Kumar said, "There were certain kinds of concerns that were raised (by political parties). It was said that wrongful addition and deletion were made in electoral rolls. It was also said that certain groups are targeted and their names are deleted. Even after giving a reply about EVM - it was said that EVM can be manipulated."