RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

CEC defends voting process, EVMs, voter list

January 07, 2025  14:32
image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections.

Defending the voting process, the CEC said that the EVM, voter rolls tampering is impossible.

Clearing doubts over the alleged voter list fraud, Kumar said, "There were certain kinds of concerns that were raised (by political parties). It was said that wrongful addition and deletion were made in electoral rolls. It was also said that certain groups are targeted and their names are deleted. Even after giving a reply about EVM - it was said that EVM can be manipulated."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8
LIVE! Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

SC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case
SC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case

The top court said 86-year-old Asaram was suffering from various age-related health conditions besides a heart ailment.

Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!
Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!

In the wake of the firing incident that occurred outside his Mumbai residence over eight months ago, Salman Khan has opted for a security upgrade.

Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy
Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited the boy who was seriously injured in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The actor is an accused in the case filed after a woman died and her son was injured in the incident. Allu Arjun was...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances