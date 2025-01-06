Don't panic, not transmissible: K'taka on HMPV





Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases.





To prevent escalation of the spread of the virus, people are advised to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, avoid public places if symptomatic and close contact with sick persons.





The advisory also advised people not to reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs, share towels and linen and avoid spitting in public places.





According to DME, HMPV causes flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.





In more severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. -- PTI

Following the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Monday urged people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19.