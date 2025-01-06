RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ambulance hits Tirumala devotees, two women dead

January 06, 2025  17:44
Two women devotees on their way to Tirumala died at Chandragiri in Tirupati district in the wee hours of Monday after being hit by an ambulance, said a police official. 

A 108-ambulance coming from Piler hit the devotees around 4 am between Rangampeta and Mangapuram, said the official. 

"The ambulance hit seven devotees from behind. Two of them died and five others sustained injuries," the official said. 

The police registered a case under section 106 clause 1 of BNS. 

Meanwhile, Tirupati superintendent of police L Subba Rayudu said that fog could be the reason for the early morning accident. 

He exhorted the devotees who prefer to go the temple by walk, to tread on the side of the road and to be watchful so that accidents can be be avoided. 

He also said that winter nights are plagued with low visibility due to foggy conditions. -- PTI
