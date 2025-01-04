Missing Chhattisgarh scribe found murdered, body recovered from septic tank





The journalist, identified as Mukesh Chandrakar, had been actively covering Maoist incidents and was brutally murdered before being dumped into the septic tank.





"Chandrakar, who was associated with a news channel, had been missing since January 1, and a complaint in this connection was lodged by his brother," said inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.





Following the complaint, the police launched a search and constituted a special team.





During the investigation, authorities received input about a dead body in a septic tank on the premises of private contractor Suresh Chandrakar.





"The body was recovered and identified as that of the missing journalist," said the IG Sundarraj adding that a forensic examination is being carried out, and a few suspects are being questioned.





"We have launched a probe into the matter. The motive and modus operandi will become clearer only after the investigation," the IG added. -- ANI

