Will do all for Kerala nurse on death row: Govt

January 03, 2025  18:35
Nimisha Priya/File image
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse who has been sentenced to death in Yemen. 

"We are closely following the developments" said ministry of external affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal. 

While addressing the weekly briefing on Friday , Jaiswal stated, "On Nimisha Priya case, we are closely following the developments... government is extending all possible help in the matter. We will see how this goes forward from here."  

Earlier, MEA confirmed its awareness of the death sentence handed to Nimisha Priya and assured that the government is providing all possible assistance.  

In response to media queries regarding the case of Nimisha Priya, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter."  

Nimisha Priya, who is sentenced to death in Yemen, is a trained nurse and has worked in private hospitals in Yemen for a few years. -- ANI
