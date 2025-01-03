RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


We are with students in their fight: Rahul amid BPSC row

January 03, 2025  12:05
image
Amid the ongoing protests by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, seeking a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the protesting students.

The Congress MP vowed to stand with the students in the fight for their rights. The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "cutting the thumb of the youth of India just like Ekalavya, destroying their future." -- ANI
