PM: Could have built sheesh mahal for myself but I...





Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi also inspected newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.





"I fulfilled dreams of 4 crore people by providing houses, never built house for myself; I could also have built 'Sheesh Mahal'. Pucca houses, instead of slums, symbolise self-respect, new hope," the PM said after inaugurating the flats.













Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.