Tejashwi, Lalu disagree on alliance with Nitish

January 02, 2025  13:18
image
Months ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in Bihar, speculations are rife over new alliances. Focus is again on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. There are contrasting signals from the father-son duo of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -- Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav -- regarding a potential alliance with Nitish's Janata Dal United.  Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that alliance doors are always open for CM Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "You keep asking him this, what else would he say? He said this just to calm you all down." 

More reactions:

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan says, "If followers of Gandhi detach themselves from the followers of Godse, then we are with them." 

Bihar DCM Samrat Chaudhary says, "Nitish Kumar knows Lalu Prasad Yadav inside out... Lalu Prasad Yadav is just scared."
