Sensex cheers 2025, soars 1300 points





Afterwards, the market is expected to shift focus towards expectations from the Union Budget and the policy decisions of the Trump 2.0 administration. "Trump 2.0 start remains the main global event of the month and year," Ajay Bagga, a veteran banking and market expert. -- ANI

Indian stock indices are on a strong footing at the start of 2025. The Sensex and Nifty rallied both on January 1 and January 2. At the time of filing this report, Sensex was at 79,752.03 points, up 1,244.62 points or 1.59 per cent. Experts stated that the upcoming Q3 results season will now decide the market's movement.