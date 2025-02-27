HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets open higher, turn volatile later

Thu, 27 February 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but later faced volatile trends amid unabated foreign fund outflows, monthly derivatives expiry and weak global market cues. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 231.97 points to 74,834.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 65.75 points to 22,613.30. Later, the indices faced volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors were among the major laggards. -- PTI

LIVE! B'desh student group that led uprising to launch party
DOGE is Trump's 'humble tech support': Musk at Cabinet meet
"Anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, then we'll throw them out of here," Trump said

Students clash at Delhi's SAU over non-veg on Maha Shivratri
According to an official statement by SFI Delhi, the ABVP members attacked some students in the university mess for not complying with their demand that non-vegetarian food should not be served on Maha Shivratri.

Massive fire destroys half of Surat's textile market
Firefighters are using hydraulic platforms to battle a massive blaze that broke out at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market on Wednesday morning, destroying nearly half of the stores, officials said, adding that dousing operations are...

Mamata Ready To Take On BJP For 2026
The TMC-led West Bengal government has already started laying the groundwork for the election, setting the tone with the recent Bengal Global Business Summit and the state Budget.

