Markets open higher, turn volatile later

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 231.97 points to 74,834.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 65.75 points to 22,613.30. Later, the indices faced volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors were among the major laggards. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but later faced volatile trends amid unabated foreign fund outflows, monthly derivatives expiry and weak global market cues.