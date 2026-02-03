HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai to get new mayor on February 11

Wed, 04 February 2026
Mumbai will get a new mayor on February 11, nearly a month after elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the post has been reserved for a woman corporator from the the general category, officials said on Tuesday.

Eligible candidates can file nomination papers for the post on February 7, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 11 and the same day election will be held at 12 noon for the  78th mayor of Mumbai, they said.

The BMC commissioner is serving as the Maharashtra government-appointed administrator of the civic body since March 7, 2022, when the term of corporators of the previous House ended.

A senior civic official said the registration process of all the 227 corporators elected in the polls held on January 15 has been completed.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the new House, winning 89 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 with the combine (118 seats) comfortably crossing the half way mark of 114. The two parties are in a position to get their candidate elected as the next mayor, a largely ceremonial position.

Mumbai's next mayor will be a woman corporator from the general category as determined by a lottery conducted by the Maharashtra Urban Development Department last month.

The BMC is the country's richest civic body with its annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 pegged at Rs 74,450 crore, bigger than some smaller states.  -- PTI

