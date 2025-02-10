NCW urges Vaishnaw to curb obscene online content

22:25

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged him to take swift action by issuing strict guidelines that prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate or obscene content, according to an official statement.





Allahbadia's distasteful comment on parents and sex led to massive outrage across the spectrum on Monday, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million followers on social media platforms to apologise and say comedy is not his forte.





The comment was made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" hosted by comedian Samay Raina, popular amongst some sections for its often offensive content.





The NCW said such content, which is easily accessible to people of all age groups, has raised alarms about its negative impact on society, particularly on women and children.





The commission highlighted the violation of multiple legal provisions, including under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Information Technology Act, among others.





Such content not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also poses a direct threat to the safety and dignity of women and children, it said. -- PTI

Amid a raging controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remarks, the National Commission for Women has asked the Centre to take immediate regulatory measures to address serious concerns regarding the increasing prevalence of obscene content on various Over-the-Top platforms and social media streaming sites.