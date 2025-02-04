RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cheetah Veera gives birth to two cubs in Kuno National Park

February 04, 2025  17:53
File image
Cheetah Veera gave birth to two cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. 

With these births, KNP is now home to 26 cheetahs, including 14 cubs. 

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Two cheetah cubs enter Madhya Pradesh's Jungle Book. I am happy to share that the number of cheetahs is continuously increasing in the state. Today, female cheetah Veera has given birth to two cubs." 

He congratulated the officers, doctors and field staff engaged in the cheetah project and said as a result of their tireless work, Madhya Pradesh is also known as the "land of cheetahs". 

The chief minister said with the increase in the cheetah population in the state, tourism in the state is getting a boost and opening new doors of employment. 

"We are always ready for conservation, promotion and restoration of all wildlife along with cheetahs," he said. -- PTI
