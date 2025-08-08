HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling Rs 82 cr cocaine

Fri, 08 August 2025
A man has been arrested at the IGI Airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 82 crore into the country, the Customs department said on Thursday. 

"A case of smuggling of white colour narcotic substance concealed in eight golden colour boxes of 'Ferrero Rocher chocolate' carried in a green colour hand bag has been booked on the basis of suspicion against one Indian passenger who arrived at the airport from Doha on Wednesday," the Customs said in a post on X. 

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival and on examination of his hand bag, eight boxes of Ferrero Rocher chocolate containing white colour narcotic substance suspected to be cocaine weighing 5469.5 gm was found, it said. 

When the material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be cocaine, the Customs said, adding that the substance is valued at Rs 82.04 crore, approximately. 

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway, it added. -- PTI

