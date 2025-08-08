HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt aims to accelerate pace of highway construction to 100 km/day: Gadkari

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
22:43
image
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the government's aim is to accelerate the pace of highway construction to 100 km a day from 38 km/day at present. 

Speaking at the Business Today India@100 event, Gadkari said so far this year, the road ministry has awarded highways projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and by March next year, it will award highways projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore. 

"Currently, the pace of National Highways construction in India is 38 km/day. We aim to accelerate the pace of highway construction to 100 km a day. This is our target, whether it will happen next year, I can not say," he said. 

The ministry constructed 10,660 km of national highways in 2024-25, 12,349 km in 2023-24 and 10,331 km in 2022-23. 

Responding to the growing concern over social media about E20, rolled out by the government, is damaging the vehicle and there is no reduction in fuel cost, Gadkari rejected the claim, saying that the petroleum sector is lobbying against this move. 

 "I challenge, if anyone has faced difficulty in his vehicle on account of mixing of ethanol in petrol," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India negotiating trade pacts with US, and others: Goyal
LIVE! India negotiating trade pacts with US, and others: Goyal

China welcomes Modi's planned visit to SCO Summit
China welcomes Modi's planned visit to SCO Summit

China welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), expressing hope that the event will be a 'gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results'.

Modi, Putin vow to deepen India-Russia ties; discuss Ukraine
Modi, Putin vow to deepen India-Russia ties; discuss Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the Ukraine conflict and reaffirming the commitment to deepen the India-Russia strategic partnership. The conversation occurred amid US pressure on...

Sign declaration or apologise, says EC; Rahul hits back
Sign declaration or apologise, says EC; Rahul hits back

The Election Commission has asked Rahul Gandhi to share details of wrongful entries and omissions in voters' list. Gandhi hit back, asserting he has already taken oath in Parliament to uphold the Constitution.

'Books Ban May Be Preparation For Something Else'
'Books Ban May Be Preparation For Something Else'

'I hope we can move towards peace, stability, and national unity.''I believe most Kashmiris want that too.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV