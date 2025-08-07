HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Share names of electors by today, EC tells Rahul

Thu, 07 August 2025
16:06
The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to share names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters' list of the state along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings" in the matter. 

In a letter to Gandhi soon after he levelled allegations of vote fraud, the state poll officer said that during a press conference in the national capital, "you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls... ." 

"You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed declaration/oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated." 

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency with 11,965 duplicate voters in one assembly segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters. 

EC functionaries said the CEO of Karnataka is expecting a signed declaration from Gandhi by this evening.

