India, Russia seek closer ties amid Trump tariffs

India and Russia are exploring opportunities in rare
earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification,
and creation of modern industrial infrastructure, an official statement
said on Wednesday.
The issue came up for discussions during the
India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation
meeting, which was held here under the framework of the India-Russia
Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific,
Technological and Cultural Cooperation.
Critical minerals such as
copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth are essential raw
materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly-growing clean energy
technologies and their expanding uses ranging from wind turbines and
electricity networks to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.
The commerce and industry ministry said the key focus areas included
cooperation in aerospace science and technology, including the
establishment of a modernised wind tunnel facility, production of small
aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre
technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.
"Both sides
also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals
extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern
industrial infrastructure," it said.
The two sides also welcomed
enhanced engagement in aluminium, fertilisers, and railway transport,
alongside capacity building and technology transfer in mining sector
equipment, exploration, and industrial and domestic waste management.
The meeting was held in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump
announcing high tariffs on India. -- PTI