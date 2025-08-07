HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, Russia seek closer ties amid Trump tariffs

Thu, 07 August 2025
00:34
India and Russia are exploring opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The issue came up for discussions during the India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation meeting, which was held here under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly-growing clean energy technologies and their expanding uses ranging from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.

The commerce and industry ministry said the key focus areas included cooperation in aerospace science and technology, including the establishment of a modernised wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.

"Both sides also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure," it said.

The two sides also welcomed enhanced engagement in aluminium, fertilisers, and railway transport, alongside capacity building and technology transfer in mining sector equipment, exploration, and industrial and domestic waste management.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump announcing high tariffs on India.  -- PTI

