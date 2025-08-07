HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar Minister Wants Nitish's Son To Join Politics

Thu, 07 August 2025
16:35
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar/ANI Photo
For the first time a  Bihar minister on Thursday publicly favoured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar to enter politics.

"Nishant Kumar ko rajniti mein aana hi chahiye," Ashok Choudhary, a senior Janata Dal-United leader who is considered close to Nitish Kumar, said.

Never before has any Bihar minister and senior JD-U leader expressed clearly that Nishant Kumar should join politics.

Some weeks earlier outspoken JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal claimed that if Nishant did not join the party, many leaders would leave the JD-U soon.

"All will flee," Mandal had then said in view of speculation that the JD-U would not remain intact in view of Nitish Kumar's indifferent health.

Nitish Kumar has been a opponent of parivaarvad (dynasty) in politics and Nishant has stayed away from politics despite his father being in power in Bihar since 2005.-- M I Khan in Patna 

