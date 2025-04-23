Stain on Kashmiriyat: Family of slain horse rider

10:01

His tragic death has left his family in mourning, struggling to cope with the loss, and asking for justice for the loss of the innocent man.





Speaking to ANI, Syed Adil Hussain Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, said, "My son was the only one who earned for our family. He went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 PM, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4:30 PM, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been injured in the attack. My son was martyred, and he was the only earner of our family. We want justice for his death. He was an innocent man. Why was he killed? Whoever is responsible must face the consequences."





Shah's mother spoke of the irreplaceable loss of her son and said, "He was the only support we had. He used to ride horses and earned money for the family. There is no one else to provide for us now. We don't know what we will do without him."





Shah's uncle, Shaheed Bug Singh, said, "Adil was the eldest son in the family. He had children, a wife, and he was the backbone of this family. Now, they have lost everything. They are poor, and this tragedy has left them with no one to turn to. We appeal to the government for help. Adil's family needs protection and support now more than ever."





A relative of Ghulam, a relative of Shah, Mohiddin Shah said, "We are from this area, and we feel the pain of this loss deeply. Adil came from a poor family, and his death has left them without any support. This is a stain on our Kashmiriyat. We urge the government to investigate this attack and ensure that such incidents don't happen to innocent people like Adil. We need justice for his family." -- ANI

