Dribbling 2,000 km to set a record... will he do it?

Thu, 17 April 2025
10:24
Nozomu Hagihara, a Japanese man who is currently travelling around 2000 km dribbling football in India from Kolkata to Delhi, arrived in Varanasi yesterday. His journey began on March 3rd and is expected to end on May 15th at the Japanese Embassy in Delhi. 

Nozomu Hagihara says, "My challenge is to break the Guinness world record for the longest dribbling. It's been four years since I have been in India. I was managing an organic farming project with the Japanese government in Bihar. Being in a Bihar village, I had nothing much to do, and a bunch of students came to me and asked me to teach them football. Varanasi is the heart of India and a special place for Japan. This is not only a holy place for Hinduism but culturally rich also."

LIVE! 'Shop was burnt, cops said they would come, but didn't'
LIVE! 'Shop was burnt, cops said they would come, but didn't'

Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay
Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Razvi Bareilvi criticised Vijay for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting individuals involved in gambling and liquor consumption to his iftar party.

We lose our religion when...: CJI raps govt in Waqf case
We lose our religion when...: CJI raps govt in Waqf case

The Supreme Court expressed its disapproval of an analogy used by the Centre in support of the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf boards, stating that such logic would disqualify a bench of Hindu judges from hearing matters related to...

New BJP chief in a week, key meet held at PM's house
New BJP chief in a week, key meet held at PM's house

An important meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party leadership was held on Wednesday in Delhi regarding the party's organisational elections, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An India Story That Will Make You Smile!
An India Story That Will Make You Smile!

'The entire town, Hindus, Muslims and Christians, my schoolteachers and the ustads from the madrasa were present to witness my arangettam.'

