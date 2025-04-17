Dribbling 2,000 km to set a record... will he do it?

10:24





Nozomu Hagihara says, "My challenge is to break the Guinness world record for the longest dribbling. It's been four years since I have been in India. I was managing an organic farming project with the Japanese government in Bihar. Being in a Bihar village, I had nothing much to do, and a bunch of students came to me and asked me to teach them football. Varanasi is the heart of India and a special place for Japan. This is not only a holy place for Hinduism but culturally rich also."

Nozomu Hagihara, a Japanese man who is currently travelling around 2000 km dribbling football in India from Kolkata to Delhi, arrived in Varanasi yesterday. His journey began on March 3rd and is expected to end on May 15th at the Japanese Embassy in Delhi.