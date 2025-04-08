Police vehicle torched during Waqf protest in Bengal

19:39

Stones were allegedly hurled at the police and their vehicles were set on fire during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.





The incident happened in the Jangipur area where a large number of people gathered in the afternoon to demand the withdrawal of the Act.





"The protestors hurled stones at the police who were deployed in the area, following which some police vehicles were set on fire," a senior district police officer said.





Security has been strengthened in the area following the incident, he said.





The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.





President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.





The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.





It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights. -- PTI