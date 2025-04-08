Narayana Launches 'Aarogyam' For Youth

12:59





"If you ask any corporate entity, despite all the health benefits they provide, not many employees go for checkups. The number is usually below 30 per cent," Dr Shetty said.





"The hospital experience is frequently unpleasant, including at my hospital chain. What we are developing here is something no hospital currently offers. Most importantly, it doesn't take the whole day. It's a pilot for now, and over the next year, we'll learn whether people are willing to come in for regular checkups," he added.







Aneeka Chatterjee, Business Standard The wellness initiative offers a streamlined 90-minute health checkup powered by advanced diagnostic tools, along with four customisable wellness packages: Vital, Prima, Enhanced, and Comprehensive. "The biggest issue today is the alarming rise in sudden cardiac events," Dr Shetty said. "There is much blame placed on lifestyle, lack of exercise, and even COVID-19. Frankly, that is all noise. The reality is that most of these deaths could have been prevented if they had undergone the kind of advanced screening, even 10 years ago. The underlying heart condition would have been identified."

Narayana Health has launched a preventive screening programme named Aarogyam at Bengaluru's IT corridor to enable professionals to get quick health checkups. Speaking at the launch, Dr Devi Shetty, chairman of Narayana Health, acknowledged the hustle behind young and busy professionals going to a hospital for preventive screening.