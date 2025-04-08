India's Got Latent: Getting rape threats says Apoorva

17:18





After deleting her posts, she has now made a comeback and shared an Instagram post with screenshots of the comments that people left on her posts. While some gave her rape and death threats, the others threatened her of acid attack. She wrote in the caption, "and that's not even 1%".





In February, Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija after the controversy regarding India's Got Latent. The show came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode. Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

