HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's Got Latent: Getting rape threats says Apoorva

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
17:18
image
Social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, who is popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has shared an Instagram post with screenshots of rape, acid attack and death threats. She has been in the news in connection with the controversy regarding India's Got Latent. 

After deleting her posts, she has now made a comeback and shared an Instagram post with screenshots of the comments that people left on her posts. While some gave her rape and death threats, the others threatened her of acid attack. She wrote in the caption, "and that's not even 1%".

In February, Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija after the controversy regarding India's Got Latent. 
 
The show came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode.
 
Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: LSG set KKR massive target
IPL Updates: LSG set KKR massive target

LIVE! India's Got Latent: Getting rape threats says Apoorva
LIVE! India's Got Latent: Getting rape threats says Apoorva

Punjab: Bishnoi-ISI link behind blast at BJP leader's home
Punjab: Bishnoi-ISI link behind blast at BJP leader's home

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

Disha Salian case lawyer faces action for 'scandalous' remarks
Disha Salian case lawyer faces action for 'scandalous' remarks

The court also directed YouTube and a Marathi news channel to forthwith remove the video of the press conference and also restrained them from uploading it in future.

US Tariffs May Prompt RBI Rate Cut: Economists
US Tariffs May Prompt RBI Rate Cut: Economists

'A repo cut will be very good for the market as it will mean that everything is being done to spur growth in these uncertain times.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD