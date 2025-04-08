Countries took advantage of good ol' USA: Trump on tariffs

09:53





Indian and Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 share benchmark shooting up more than 6 per cent after it fell nearly 8 per cent a day earlier. The rebound followed a wild day on Wall Street as US stocks careened after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his double-digit tariffs higher.

Donald Trump on the market mayhem: "Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They've made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL' USA! Our past "leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"