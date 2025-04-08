HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Countries took advantage of good ol' USA: Trump on tariffs

Tue, 08 April 2025
09:53
Donald Trump on the market mayhem: "Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They've made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL' USA! Our past "leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Indian and Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 share benchmark shooting up more than 6 per cent after it fell nearly 8 per cent a day earlier. The rebound followed a wild day on Wall Street as US stocks careened after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his double-digit tariffs higher.

'My advice: Don't mark your portfolio to market every day. Focus on survival.'

'Investors should continue with their SIPs, especially during market corrections.''For those looking to start new SIPs, beginning with large-cap funds is a prudent strategy, followed by flexi-cap and value-oriented approaches.'

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

A 36-year-old Indian-origin man, Bhaveshkumar Dahyabhai Shukla, has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on a flight from Montana to Texas. Shukla faces two years of imprisonment, a USD 250,000 fine, and at least five...

