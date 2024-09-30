Nepal floods: 200 people dead, 30 missing





Incessant rainfall from last Friday triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in the Himalayan nation. At least 192 people have been killed in the continuous rainfall, floods, landslides and inundation, officials from the Nepal Police said.





They said 94 others have also been injured nationwide in the disaster, while 30 others remain missing. The government has given high priority to search, rescue, and relief operations, MyRepublica news portal reported, quoting Home Ministry Spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari.





Security agencies across the country have been deployed for search, rescue and relief efforts, and more than 4,500 disaster-affected individuals have been rescued so far, the report said.





While those injured are receiving free treatment, food and other emergency relief materials have been provided to others affected by the floods.

The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslides across Nepal reached nearly 200 on Monday, with at least 30 people still missing, according to the police.