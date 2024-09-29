Musician Ricky Kej flags concerns about Air India services





In a series of posts on X on Sunday, Kej mentioned about his experience at the Delhi airport before taking an Air India flight to Bengaluru on September 14.





The incident was related to payment for excess baggage.





The musician also wrote about an incident onboard the Mumbai-San Francisco flight on September 20 wherein initially flight attendants did not respond to a passenger's repeated call for service.





When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said the airline has taken the feedback seriously and will take "corrective steps where necessary so that such incidents are not repeated".





While mentioning about the two incidents, Kej also said, "I am certain a few people will troll me, asking me why do I keep doing this to myself... travel through such a terrible airline, but I will continuously give them chances and criticize them for errors, till they improve". -- PTI

