MUDA case: Plea in HC for CBI probe against Sidda





Advocate Vasant Kumar, representing petitioner activist Snehamayi Krishna on Friday said that they have filed a writ petition and are seeking high court directions to handover the case to the CBI to carry out a fair investigation in the writ petition.





"Today (Saturday) we have filed a writ petition making appeal to direct to hand over the MUDA investigation to the CBI, it will come hearing on Monday. we have also referred in the yesterday's special court order in the petition, prima facie is that MUDA is a big scam, that's why we have requested the high court for the CBI inquiry in the case for the free and fair inquiry into the case," Kumar told ANI.





Earlier, a special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday passed an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. -- ANI

A petition has been filed in the high court of Karnataka, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam.