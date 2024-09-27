Woman held for roaming in skimpy clothes in Indore





A first information report under section 296 (obscene act in a public place) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the woman who allegedly roamed at '56 Dukaan' in short clothes, Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said.





Local women's organisations and social and cultural outfits lodged complaints against the woman, he said.





"We have recorded statements of people from these organisations. They have alleged that a young woman roaming in a public place in short clothes amounted to obscenity," Yadav said.





The woman uploaded the videos of her moving around in Meghdoot Chaat-Chowpatty and 56 Dukan Chaat-Chowpatty, well-known street food spots, under the title Public Reaction. Speaking in Hindi on social media, she claimed to be a Dubai resident.





As the videos went viral, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and other organisations asked the police to take action against the woman. The woman later apologised and took down the videos from her social media accounts. PTI

