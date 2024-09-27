RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Woman held for roaming in skimpy clothes in Indore

September 27, 2024  15:13
The woman was wearing a bikini top and shorts. The pic was taken down later
The woman was wearing a bikini top and shorts. The pic was taken down later
The police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday registered a case against a woman following an outcry from various quarters over her roaming in skimpy clothes at the famous food street '56 Dukaan'. 

 A first information report under section 296 (obscene act in a public place) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the woman who allegedly roamed at '56 Dukaan' in short clothes, Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said. 

 Local women's organisations and social and cultural outfits lodged complaints against the woman, he said. 

 "We have recorded statements of people from these organisations. They have alleged that a young woman roaming in a public place in short clothes amounted to obscenity," Yadav said. 

 The woman uploaded the videos of her moving around in Meghdoot Chaat-Chowpatty and 56 Dukan Chaat-Chowpatty, well-known street food spots, under the title Public Reaction. Speaking in Hindi on social media, she claimed to be a Dubai resident.

 As the videos went viral, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and other organisations asked the police to take action against the woman. The woman later apologised and took down the videos from her social media accounts. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Played called off; Bangladesh 107/3
2nd Test Updates: Played called off; Bangladesh 107/3

LIVE! Woman held for roaming in skimpy clothes in Indore
LIVE! Woman held for roaming in skimpy clothes in Indore

BJP MLA 'purifies' Cong turncoat with Gangajal, gomutra
BJP MLA 'purifies' Cong turncoat with Gangajal, gomutra

The BJP leader said even the the officials of the municipal corporation were subjected to the purification process as "they were under the influence of impurity" and were "forced to indulge in corruption".

UP shocker: Student 'sacrificed' for school's success
UP shocker: Student 'sacrificed' for school's success

Police said the postmortem report of the class two student revealed that he was strangled.

PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium
PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium

The reactions to the incident were prompt on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances