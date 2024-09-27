Woman damages Fadnavis's name plate, on the run





The incident which took place on Thursday evening raised questions about the security at the state government's headquarters.





Fadnavis, a former chief minister who currently handles the home portfolio, was not in his sixth-floor office at the time, officials said.





The woman, a resident of central Mumbai, appeared to be "mentally disturbed", deputy commissioner of police Pravin Munde told reporters.





She had committed a similar act at the state BJP office earlier, police sources said.





A police team went to her house on Friday to offer her counselling, an official said, adding that they were also probing if she suffered from mental ailments.





The incident took place after 6.30 pm on Thursday.





The woman removed the name plate and banged it on the floor before leaving, the official said, adding that she also tried to vandalise flower pots placed outside Fadnavis's cabin. -- PTI

