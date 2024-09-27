RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Why is TN CM meeting the PM?

September 27, 2024  12:59
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. DMK sources said their leader was likely to make the demand for early release of funds for several projects such as the Chennai Metro and universal education initiatives in the state. 

 Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including members of Parliament T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy among others. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Momimul revive Bangladesh
2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Momimul revive Bangladesh

LIVE! UP student sacrificed for school's success
LIVE! UP student sacrificed for school's success

SIT to probe alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddus
SIT to probe alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddus

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Prohibitory orders at Tirupati ahead of Jagan's visit
Prohibitory orders at Tirupati ahead of Jagan's visit

Ahead of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills, the district police on Friday issued notice to several leaders and cadre of the party not to defy Section 30 of the Police...

Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar
Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar

No person was injured in the incident but it caused damage to window panes of three coaches, including the pantry car, they said, adding one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances