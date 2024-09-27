Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' screened at Supreme Court





The film's screening on Wednesday was attended by the CJI, judges and over 600 officials of the Supreme Court and their families.





It was followed by an interaction between Justice Chandrachud and Chopra, along with the film's lead cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.





Besides the film's team, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the Hindi movie, and his wife, IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, were also part of the interaction.





"I believe every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their sons, daughters, friends, and mentors them to lead the nation to new heights. Such films enable and inspire us to do something better every day of our lives for people around us," Chandrachud said during the interaction.





12th Fail was released in theatres in October 2023 and was praised for its storytelling as well as performances by actors.





It is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name. -- PTI

A special screening of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra'swas held for chief justice DY Chandrachud and other judges at the Supreme Court.