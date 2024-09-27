RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ULFA man who planted IEDs across Assam held

September 27, 2024  09:27
A cop on duty in Assam
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) case related to the planting of IEDs across multiple places in Assam. 

 Girish Barua, alias Gautam Baruah, was nabbed from the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he was hiding out, said the NIA in a press release. The case was registered by the NIA in September in connection with the planting of explosive devices across Assam by the banned terrorist organisation ULFA (I) as part of an armed protest against Independence Day celebrations in India.

 "The accused was part of the group of ULFA (I) operatives that had placed IEDs at locations in North Lakhimpur district in Assam at the behest of the top leadership of the outfit," said NIA. 

 The suspect was arrested and produced before the Special NIA Court, Bengaluru, on September 25 and the court passed an order for transit remand and production before NIA Special Court Assam Guwahati. Investigations in the case are continuing.
