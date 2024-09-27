SpiceJet clears GST dues, pending salaries





In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues. As per the preliminary placement document related to Rs 3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of Rs 145.1 crore as on September 15.





After receiving the fresh capital of Rs 3,000 crore, SpiceJet has also cleared salary dues of employees for July and August as well part of pending June salaries. Shares of the company rose around 1 per cent to Rs 62.39 apiece in the morning trade on BSE. PTI

