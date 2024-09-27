RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SpiceJet clears GST dues, pending salaries

September 27, 2024  11:35
Debt-ridden SpiceJet on Friday said it has cleared all its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues. The airline, which raised Rs 3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route last week, had GST dues worth over Rs 145 crore. 

 In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues. As per the preliminary placement document related to Rs 3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of Rs 145.1 crore as on September 15. 

 After receiving the fresh capital of Rs 3,000 crore, SpiceJet has also cleared salary dues of employees for July and August as well part of pending June salaries. Shares of the company rose around 1 per cent to Rs 62.39 apiece in the morning trade on BSE. PTI
