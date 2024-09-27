RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Soldiers to be protected by lightweight bullet-proof jackets

September 27, 2024  09:13
image
On orders from the ministry of defence (MoD), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established collaborative research facilities called DRDO-industry-academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoE), at premier academic institutes in the country.

These include 'directed research ecosystems' that pursue collaboration among DRDO laboratories, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi).

'DIA-CoEs will pursue research both in developing cutting-edge technologies and in the areas of denied defence technologies,' says its Web site.

Announcing success on Wednesday, in the critical field of personal protection, the MoD said: 'DRDO along with researchers of IIT Delhi has developed light weight bullet-proof jackets named ABHED (advanced ballistics for high energy defeat). The jackets have been developed at the DIA-CoE at IIT Delhi.

"For decades, Indian soldiers have been taking casualties for the shortfall of bullet-proof jackets that can absorb the impact of bullets fired by terrorists and Pakistan army soldiers. That will no longer be so."

"The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary R&D trials as per the protocols. The jackets meet the highest threat levels, and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated [by] the Indian Army. With minimum possible weight of 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg for different BIS Levels, these modular-design jackets having front and rear armour provide 360-degree protection," stated an MoD release.

Describing the breakthrough, the MoD said: "These jackets have been created from polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material. The design configuration is based on characterisation of various materials at high strain rate followed by appropriate modelling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO."

Manufacture of the bullet-proof jackets will be done by the private sector, said the MoD. "Based on the selection-criteria matrix, some Indian industries were shortlisted for transfer of technology and handholding. The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries."

Ajai Shukla/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
2nd Test Updates: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

LIVE! Centre issues advisory to states on Mpox
LIVE! Centre issues advisory to states on Mpox

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

Pune teen raped by social media friends, 4 arrested
Pune teen raped by social media friends, 4 arrested

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college. During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the...

Received PM offers multiple times but..., says Gadkari
Received PM offers multiple times but..., says Gadkari

When the interviewers sought to know if Gadkari had received offers to become PM after the Lok Sabha results in June, the senior BJP leader evaded the query and said he was leaving it to the mediapersons to decipher.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances