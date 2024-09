The Nifty 50 index opened at 26,226 points, registering a surge of 0.04 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 85,897 points with a gain of 57 points. The Sensex breached the 86,000 mark in the pre-opening session and touched a new high of 85,955 points after opening.

The rally in Indian stocks continued on Friday as both indices, Nifty and Sensex, maintained their upward trend, with the Sensex nearing the 86,000 mark.