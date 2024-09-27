Saif: Rahul Gandhi is a brave, honest politician





Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Saif picked Rahul as his choice among the 'brave' politicians of the country and credited him for reforming his public image.





At the event, when asked what kind of a politician he liked, Saif replied, "I like a brave politician, an honest politician."





The host then named PM Narendra Modi, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi as examples and asked Saif to name a brave politician from among them who could take India into the future.





Saif pondered a bit and replied, "I think they are all brave politicians. I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has been very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying and doing. And I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way."

