RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Saif: Rahul Gandhi is a brave, honest politician

September 27, 2024  11:16
image
While on Saif Ali Khan, the actor recently called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a 'brave and honest' politician and appreciated how he had turned his image around.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Saif picked Rahul as his choice among the 'brave' politicians of the country and credited him for reforming his public image.

At the event, when asked what kind of a politician he liked, Saif replied, "I like a brave politician, an honest politician."

The host then named PM Narendra Modi, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi as examples and asked Saif to name a brave politician from among them who could take India into the future. 

Saif pondered a bit and replied, "I think they are all brave politicians. I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has been very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying and doing. And I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Mominul take B'desh past 50
2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Mominul take B'desh past 50

LIVE! No burial spot for Badlapur accused, dad moves HC
LIVE! No burial spot for Badlapur accused, dad moves HC

India reacts 'strongly' to temple vandalism in US
India reacts 'strongly' to temple vandalism in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls
Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls

The United States has called for a 21 day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to prevent an escalation of war and give diplomacy a chance there and in Gaza.

Sanjay Nirupam Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai
Sanjay Nirupam Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai

'The other panelists (Praniti Shinde and Priyanka Chaturvedi) were misbehaving with me.''Despite that I kept quiet because I have witnessed many such scenes in the 25 years of my public life and debates.''Amid all the ruckus, when I...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances